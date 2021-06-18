The Tim Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Healthy Eating on a Budget on July 13 from 10 to 11 a.m.
The event is free, but registration is required.
Presented by Benton House, participants can learn how to prioritize their favorite foods with thoughtful eating strategies.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
