The Tim Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Fun Sponge Fireworks on July 9 from 10 to 11 a.m.
The virtual presentation will be held on the Center's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/TimLeeSeniorCenter. Participants will need 12-inch by 18-inch black construction paper, 4-6 colors of acrylic paint, round nylon scrubbing sponges for each color and foam plates for each color.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.