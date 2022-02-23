The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, to have Overcoming Individual Barriers to Active Aging on March 11 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Recreation therapist Laura Kelly will share empowering ways to overcome age-related barriers to optimize health and quality of life. Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.

