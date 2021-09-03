Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have a Flu Shot Clinic on Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon.
The clinic is presented by Walgreens. Participants can get their flu shot for free with Medicare or other insurances. Call the Center to schedule a five-minute appointment.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
