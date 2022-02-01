The Magistrate Court of Cobb County is celebrating the month of love.
With high demand for February wedding ceremonies, Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan F. Murphy has increased the availability of free wedding ceremony appointments and made it easier than ever to book.
On the special dates of 2/2/22, 2/22/22 (twosday), and Valentine’s Day Feb. 14, judges will conduct group ceremonies throughout the day. The Court will also hold ceremonies at noon and 6 p.m. every day throughout the month as usual.
A fun photo area for Cobb’s newlyweds to capture memories of their big day will also be available during the entire month of February.
“Celebrating weddings with Cobb’s couples is one of the happiest moments at the courthouse,” said Judge Murphy, “we’re glad to welcome those wanting to tie the knot during this month of love while keeping the newlyweds and their guests safe and healthy.”
Due to the continued need for social distancing, all ceremonies are by appointment only. Couples can use the Court’s new online reservation system to make an appointment at www.cobbcounty.org/magistrate or call the Warrant Division at 770-528-8900.
At the ceremony, each couple must present a valid marriage license issued by any Probate Court in the State of Georgia. Couples may invite up to a total of four guests. A mask or face covering is required when entering the courthouse; those getting married may temporarily remove their masks during the ceremony.
