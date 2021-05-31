The Anderson Theatre's musicals-in-concert series is back.

Participants can stream "NINE: The Musical" on-demand from June 3-6. This concert-staging of the classic musical features a cast of 14 and an orchestra of 11.

Other upcoming shows in the Overture Series include "Chess" on July 24, "Sunday in the Park with George" on Oct. 9 and "White Christmas" on Dec. 16-19.

For tickets and more information, visit AndersonTheatre.org.

