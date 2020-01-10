Tickets are on sale now for the ArtsBridge Foundation Overture Gala set to take place March 21 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area.
ArtsBridge hosts this major annual fundraising event to gather community support for its educational program season reaching over 30,000 K-12 students spanning Georgia and neighboring states.
The benefit is an evening of philanthropy and fun including a cocktail reception, dinner created by the venue’s executive chef Nicholas Walker, a “Bid-to-Give” auction benefiting the ArtsBridge Adopt-A-School program and live musical theater performances capped by a stage performance by Jay Leno.
The acclaimed late-night TV host, stand-up comedian, bestselling children’s book author, voiceover artist and historic car enthusiast/host of CNBC’s “Jay Leno’s Garage,” dominated late night TV ratings with “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” earning him a reputation as “the hardest working man in show business.”
The event also features guest emcee Monica Pearson, who earned more than 25 Emmy Awards for broadcast journalism and numerous other honors during her decades-long career at WSB-TV Channel 2.
Scicom Infrastructure Services CEO Samit Roy and family chair the gala, which also features performances by students of the 2019 Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards. This program, also known as The Shuler Awards, recognizes Georgia students as the state’s official entrants into the National High School Musical Theatre Awards—The Jimmy Nederlander Awards.
Previous Overture Galas have included surprise visits and performances by Kristen Chenoweth, the Dance Theatre of Harlem and the Million Dollar Quartet.
The Overture Gala’s honorary chair is former First Lady of Atlanta Valerie Jackson.
Funds raised through the gala’s Bid-to-Give segment will go towards the ArtsBridge Adopt-A-School Program benefiting schools and students with specific financial assistance needs.
Individual gala tickets are $350 with sponsorship packages available in the $1,000 to $25,000 range. Sponsors include Scicom Infrastructure Services, Jimmy and Helen Carlos, Synovus, Renasant Bank and Ticketmaster. For sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets, visit www.ArtsBridgeGA.org/special-events or contact executive director Jennifer Dobbs at 770-916-2803.
