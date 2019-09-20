Tickets go on sale Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. for IL VOLO's show on Feb. 17 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area.
IL VOLO will release their new album, 10 Years - The Best of, on Nov. 8. Available for preorder now, the new album celebrates the trio's 10-year anniversary and pays homage to the career of three unique voices that have crossed national borders, selling millions of records and climbed rankings worldwide. Following the album's release, the trio will head out on the road for a 23-date North American tour.
Piero Barone, Gianluca Ginoble and Ignazio Boschetto started their careers at a very young age, in 2009, and their constant ascent has lead them to sing duets with artists like Barbra Streisand and Placido Domingo.
For more information, call 770-916-2800 or visit www.cobbenergycentre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.