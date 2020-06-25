The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre will have a virtual presentation of an all-new live interactive mind-reading experience that audiences can enjoy from their own homes with Zoom.
Remote Control: A Mindreading Experiment is a hands-on experience hosted by mentalist, Max Major. The intrigue kicks off before the show even begins when audience members receiving a top secret package in the mail that must remained sealed until the show begins.
Dubbed the “real-life Sherlock Holmes," he has appeared on the TODAY show and America’s Got Talent, as well as dozens of viral videos on the internet.
The show will stream directly to at-home audiences for a limited engagement on July 11 and July 16. In order to provide the most intimate experience possible, capacity for each performance is set at 50 or fewer passes — each pass allows viewing on one device.
Passes are $45 plus applicable service fees per device and on sale now at https://passportshows.com/rc-checkout/.
