The Jennie T. Anderson Theatre staff is ready to welcome guests back for the first live performance in five months.
There will be drive-in cabarets on Aug. 28-29 in the Cobb Civic Center parking lot. Participants can bring snack food, non-alcoholic drinks, outdoor chairs and blankets for an outdoor theatre experience.
The event will feature actors and musicians from the Atlanta Lyric Theatre in a socially-distanced collaboration. The six actors and a live band will present a 1950s-themed showcase with classic tunes and toe-tapping hits.
Tickets are $30 per vehicle and go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased through CivicRec or call the box office at 770-528-8490.
Each vehicle will be assigned two parking spaces - one for the vehicle, the other to spread out. If patrons prefer to not sit outside, they can remain in their vehicles and tune in to the cabaret’s feed broadcast through their car radios.
For more information and to buy tickets, visit AndersonTheatre.org.
