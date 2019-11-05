Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band, performing June 23-24, at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area.
Starr's current All Starr Band features Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Gregg Rolie, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette and Hamish Stuart.
The tour announcement comes on the heels of the release of Starr's 20th studio record, What’s My Name. The record is the latest in a series of records that Starr has produced in his home studio.
Tickets are $71 to $161 and available at Ticketmaster.com or the Synovus Box Office at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.
For a complete list of tour dates, visit www.RingoStarr.com.
