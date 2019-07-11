Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for REZA: Edge of Illusion.
The Illusionist's Aug. 18 show will be at 3 p.m. at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area.
REZA has taken the art of illusion to a new level, delivering his rock concert style magic show to audiences across the globe. His unique brand of illusion has landed him on popular reality shows across 31 countries, including recent U.S. TV appearances on A&E’s Duck Dynasty and The CW’s Penn & Teller : Fool Us.
Audiences can expect to witness mega illusions like passing through the spinning blades of an industrial fan, a record breaking recreation of Houdini’s most famous stunt and the appearance of a real helicopter, live on stage.
Tickets are $59, $49 and $39 plus applicable fees.
For more information, visit www.cobbenergycentre.com or http://www.RezaLive.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.