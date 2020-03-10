Tickets go on sale Friday for the Maks & Val Live 2020: Motion Pictures Tour happening on July 10 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area.
Acclaimed dance duo and brothers Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy will go on their third nationwide tour, which will feature special guests, spouses and celebrated dancers Jenna Johnson and Peta Murgatroyd. The foursome will reimagine some favorite dancing movie scences.
For more information, visit www.MaksandValTour.com or cobbenergycentre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.