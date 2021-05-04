Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for Jeanne Robertson's Oct. 16 show at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area.
Humorist Jeanne Robertson is bringing her Rocking Humor tour to Atlanta. At 77 years young, Robertson continues to charm audiences with her humorous observations about life around her.
Tickets can be purchased through the Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-982-2787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.