Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. for Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2019 on Dec. 6 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area.
Chart-topping, Grammy-nominated saxophonist Dave Koz returns to the road this holiday season with the 22nd annual Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2019. Joining Koz will be South African guitarist/singer Jonathan Butler, who has accompanied Koz on numerous Christmas outings; Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Manchester, known for such mega-hits as “Midnight Blue” and “Don’t Cry Out Loud;” Copenhagen-born jazz/soul saxophonist Michael Lington; and special guest Chris Walker, singer, bassist and former musical director for Al Jarreau.
Koz and friends will perform fresh renditions of timeless Christmas classics — as well as a Chanukah medley — and hits from their respective catalogues.
In a recording career that spans nearly three decades, Koz has received nine Grammy nominations and has logged 11 No. 1 albums on Billboard’s Current Contemporary Jazz Album chart, including 2018’s Summer Horns II From A To Z. His five holiday albums include 2017's Dave Koz and Friends 20th Anniversary Christmas and 2014’s The 25th of December.
Tickets are $42, $62, $75 and $85, plus applicable fees.
For more information, visit www.cobbenergycentre.com.
