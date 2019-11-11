Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for Criss Angel, performing Jan. 14, at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area.
Criss Angel has dominated the world of magic for over a decade. Criss Angel RAW - The Mindfreak Unplugged is a theatrical experience bringing his famous sleight of hand street magic, mentalism and even some of his most iconic illusions to life.
Tickets are $39.50, $55.50, $75.50 and $95.50, plus applicable fees.
For more information, call 770-916-2800 or visit www.cobbenergycentre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.