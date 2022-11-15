A world-class culinary and beverage celebration will take place March 23-26 at Jim R. Miller Park in Marietta.
The Georgia Food + Wine Festival will be a showcase of cuisine, beverage and culture that showcases Georgia celebrity chefs, local chefs, celebrity winemakers/vintners, artisans, farmers, local craft spirits and beers, along with renowned wine, spirits and beer brands from around the globe. The festival offers a wide variety of events for all tastebuds and budgets, with a variety of tasting events, shopping and live music.
JRM Management manages and produces fairs and festivals throughout Georgia and South Carolina, including the North Georgia State Fair, The Great Anderson County Fair, the Big Shanty Festival, Smyrna Jonquil Festival, Taste of Smyrna, Taste of Acworth, Taste of Kennesaw and numerous others. The festival will again partner with a local non-profit to bring funds back into the community.
The festival organizers look forward to bringing this top-tier culinary event to Cobb County. The Georgia Food + Wine Festival takes place at Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road SW in Marietta.
Early Bird advance discount tickets will go on sale Dec. 1 with up to 40% savings on festival events, with limited ticket availability for a short time. There are limited Early Bird advance discount tickets available for most events through Dec. 31.
Best of Cobb
March 23 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. will be Best of Cobb, presented by Cobb Life Magazine and the Marietta Daily Journal.
The “Best of Cobb” is a showcase of Cobb County’s best. More than 1,000 people gather to eat, drink and recognize the county’s favorite businesses and service providers. It is a celebration recognizing winners of a reader-decided contest that had more than 460,000 votes.
The Best of Cobb is a partnership event with the festival, tickets are sold directly by the event and will be on sale soon.
Fired-Up
March 24 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. will be Fired-Up.
This BBQ Extravaganza is a showcase of the Southeast’s most celebrated Pitmasters and grill masters with wine, beer and spirits - live music and more. Participants can enjoy unlimited beverage tastings in a souvenir glass, along with delicious grilled, smoked and roasted gourmet BBQ bites – all included with ticket price.
Tickets are $55 in December, $75 in January and February or $85 in March and at the gate. There will be free parking. The event is 21 and older only. No pets allowed.
Savor, Georgia Food + Wine Festival
March 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. will be Savor, Georgia Food + Wine Festival.
This is an afternoon of culinary and beverage tastings, with live music, celebrity chef demonstrations, interactive stations from several world-renowned beverage experts. Tickets include a souvenir glass for unlimited beverage tastings from hundreds of wines, beer and spirts exhibitors, and each guest will receive $10 in Tasting Credits and can be used to purchase additional credits throughout the festival. Savor will also feature a variety of exhibitors, from an artisan market and farmers to live music stages. Some of the local area and South’s best restaurants will offer a wide variety of culinary options.
Guests can enjoy the Georgia Celebrity Chef Stage. This stage will feature chef demonstrations, with limited tasting sampling available. The stage will feature opportunities to learn from Georgia’s most celebrated chefs. Stage tastings limited to the first 100 people in attendance for each stage session.
The Marietta Daily Journal Music Stage will showcase some outstanding local and regional live music, schedule to be determined.
A Silent Auction will feature a variety of items and services, from luxury and beauty, to travel and one-of-a-kind entertainment and dining opportunities. The Silent Auction will benefit a non-profit.
Tickets for Savor are $59 in December, $79 in January and February or $99 in March and at the gate. There will be free parking. The event is 21 and older only event. No pets allowed.
VIP Lounge ~ at Savor, Georgia Food + Wine Festival
March 25 from noon to 4 p.m. will be the VIP Lounge ~ at Savor, Georgia Food + Wine Festival.
VIP Lounge tickets include early access to the festival and VIP Parking and crystal souvenir tasting wine glass. The VIP Lounge, presented by Atlanta Magazine is an exclusive, fully catered VIP Lounge experience with special SWAG bags, restrooms, open bars with cocktails and live music.
There are a limited number of tickets available. The VIP Lounge ticket also includes full access to the general admission area of Savor. Each ticket includes $10 in Tasting Credits and can be used to purchase additional credits throughout the festival.
Tickets are $125 in December, $150 in January and February or $165 in March and at the gate.
Sunday/Funday
March 26 from noon to 5 p.m. will be Sunday/Funday, a family-friendly event.
A festival finale with live music and a variety of restaurants, farmers, artisans, food trucks and a variety of beverages for purchase. The event will include a free Kids Zone. There will be a variety of beverages available for purchase for 21 and older - including beer, wine and cocktails. The Sunday/Funday Lounge will feature specialty drink stations for purchase: Mimosas, Sparkling Wines, Bloody Mary Bar and Frose’ (Frozen Rose’) with a souvenir cup. Each ticket includes 10 Tasting Credits. Children 12 & under are free. There will be free parking. No pets allowed.
Tickets are $15 in December, $20 in January and February or $25 in March and at the gate.
Oyster Roast, VIP Lounge
March 27 from noon to 3 p.m. will be Oyster Roast, VIP Lounge, a family-friendly event.
Guests can enjoy sipping and shucking the afternoon away while listening to live music and enjoying unlimited wine, beer and spirits tasting stations with unlimited buckets of oysters and BBQ. Oyster Roast, VIP Lounge tickets include admission to Sunday/Funday from noon to 5 p.m. and VIP Lounge parking. Each ticket includes 10 Tasting Credits. Children 12 & under are free. There will be free parking. No pets allowed.
Tickets are $55 in December, $65 in January and February or $75 in March and at the gate.
For more information, contact Missy Miller at missy@georgiafoodandwinefestival.com or visit https://georgiafoodandwinefestival.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.