Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta has announced that “Once,” the musical that broke new ground on Broadway, has been added as a Season Option to the 2019-20 Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta season. The show will play at the Fox Theatre for a one-night engagement.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, Sept. 20. “Once” will play Atlanta’s Fox Theatre for one performance only at 8 p.m. on Oct. 11.
“Once,” the winner of eight 2012 Tony Awards including Best Musical and winner of the 2013 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is based on the 2007 Academy Award-winning film of the same name which was written and directed by John Carney.
Featuring an ensemble of actor/musicians who play their own instruments onstage, “Once” tells the tale of a Dublin street musician who's about to give up on his dream when a beautiful young woman takes a sudden interest in his haunting love songs. As the chemistry between them grows, his music soars to powerful new heights, but their unlikely connection turns out to be deeper and more complex than your everyday romance. This tour will include the pre-show onstage bar where the performers play random selections each night, and the audience can be on stage and interact with the musicians.
Tickets start at $30 and are available by visiting FoxTheatre.org/Once, calling 1-855-285-8499, or visiting the Fox Theatre Box Office at 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, 30308. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 404-881-2000. The "Once" tour is produced by APEX Touring.
For more tour and cast information, visit www.OncetheMusicalTour.com.
