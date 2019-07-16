Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. for Incognito's 40th anniversary tour featuring Maysa on Oct. 21 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area.
Incognito is recognized as one of the best funk/jazz/soul outfits in the world. A pioneer of the "acid jazz" movement, Incognito has scored hits with versions of Stevie Wonder's "Don't You Worry 'Bout A Thing" and Ronnie Laws' "Always There." Maysa first gained fame as the featured voice on Incognito's 90s era hits and then launched a concurrent solo career.
Tickets are $35, $55, $65 and $89, plus applicable fees.
For more information, visit www.cobbenergycentre.com.
