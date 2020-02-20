Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta has announced that tickets for Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed new production of Boublil and Schonberg’s famed musical "Miss Saigon" — a smash hit in London, Broadway and across the U.K.— are on sale now for its engagement at the Fox Theatre.
“Miss Saigon” tells the story of a young Vietnamese woman named Kim, who is orphaned by war and forced to work in a bar run by a notorious character known as the Engineer. There she meets and falls in love with an American G.I. named Chris, but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. For three years, Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he's fathered a son. This new production features stunning spectacle and a cast of 42 performing the famous score, including Broadway hits like “The Heat is On in Saigon,” “The Movie in My Mind,” “Last Night of the World” and “American Dream.”
Since its London premiere in 1989, Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s epic musical has been performed in 32 countries, over 350 cities, in 15 different languages, has won over 70 awards including two Olivier Awards, three Tony Awards and four Drama Desk Awards and been seen by over 36 million people worldwide.
“Miss Saigon” will run from March 17-22. Shows are Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m.; Friday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are available by visiting FoxTheatre.org/MissSaigon, by calling 1-855-285-8499, or by visiting the Fox Theatre Box Office (660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta 30308). Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 404-881-2000.
