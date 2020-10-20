This spring, three young men from Smyrna Boy Scouts of America Troop 11 were within sight of earning Scouting’s highest rank - Eagle Scout.
Only 4% of all scouts persevere to achieve their Eagle Scout rank.
Mason Hill, Judge Swann and Jimmy Cyganek each earned at least 21 merit badges, performed hours of community service and even endured a campout during a tornado one summer. This year, they faced an unexpected foe – COVID-19.
Hill’s Eagle Project included renovating the ROTC training area at Campbell High School, where he participated in the ROTC program. He had completed his Eagle Service Project prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, but was delayed in obtaining the required signatures from his Campbell beneficiaries since school was cancelled. Despite this setback, Hill achieved his Eagle Scout rank on Aug. 26.
As his 18th birthday grew near, Swann needed to obtain approval for his planned Eagle Project, which was building a little free library to encourage children to read. He could not submit his project proposal in the traditional way because the approval process was stalled due to the virus. Swann submitted his proposal electronically and while the virtual review process was time consuming, ultimately it was approved.
He then faced a region-wide lumber shortage and had to adjust his plans because fielding a team of volunteers was impacted by social distancing restrictions. He tracked down the necessary materials and secured the labor required to construct a new Little Free Library at Smyrna’s Tillman House in August. He became an Eagle Scout on Sept. 4.
On March 15, Cyganek was set to premiere his Eagle Project, Soaring Sunday Singalongs, at the Jewish Towers - a senior residence where his great grandmother spent her final years. On March 13, Gov. Kemp issued Shelter in Place Orders and three months of seclusion began. When the orders were lifted, Cyganek reached out to his beneficiary at the Towers, who wanted him figure out a way to move forward.
On June 15, Soaring Socially Distant Songfest premiered. Performances were moved to an outdoor courtyard and a sound system projected over construction and traffic noises. Seating was arranged for social distancing and larger ensembles were whittled down for safety. Temperature checks, virus screenings, masks and sanitizer were integrated. A few residents, too vulnerable to venture to the courtyard, opened their windows and listened from their rooms.
Cyganek produced three events over the summer featuring students from three local colleges, five area high schools and even a local middle school. He earned his Eagle Scout rank on Sept. 15.
Smyrna BSA Troop 11 is chartered by Smyrna First United Methodist Church.
