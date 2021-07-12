Katie Perez, William Laine and Miguel Daly are Civil Air Patrol cadets and they each have earned scholarships through CAP to work towards their pilot's license.
Civil Air Patrol is the U.S. Air Force Auxiliary, hosting a cadet program with over 20,000 young people learning about leadership, aerospace science and careers, physical fitness and character development. As cadets join the program, some as young as 12, they progress through the military structured program while attending training, learning to lead and taking flight, but Perez, Laine and Daly took that one step further.
Through Civil Air Patrol’s Youth Aviation Initiative, the cadets were able to receive funded flight training to take steps towards their pilot certificate. Laine and Daly are recipients of the CAP Cadet Wings Scholarship, which fully pays for flight school, with Daly graduating the program and earning his license in late June.
Laine also recently took his first flight without his instructor, and will soon complete his pilot’s license.
Perez participated in another CAP program which allows cadets to attend week-long flight academies hosted by the organization, with the goal of allowing cadets to perform a solo flight by the end of the week. Perez, who completed her solo flight at the Southwest Region Flight Academy in Shawnee, Oklahoma, called the experience a “unique opportunity.”
For more information, visit www.CAP.News or www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com.
