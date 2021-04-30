Beginning Monday, three more Cobb County libraries will re-open for Limited Service as the library system continues to expand operations throughout the community, officials say.
The three facilities re-opening are Gritters, 800 Shaw Park Road in Marietta; Kemp Memorial, 4029 Due West Road in Marietta; and Sweetwater Valley, 5000 Austell-Powder Springs Road in the City of Austell’s Threadmill Complex in Austell.
This round of re-openings for limited services follows the return of in-person library hours for nine Cobb libraries in March and mid-April. Public libraries across the globe have implemented safeguards like closing the facilities to the public and limiting hours to prevent community spread of COVID-19 over the past 15 months.
The in-person limited service hours are:
- Gritters and Kemp Memorial will be open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesdays-Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sweetwater Valley will be open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays-Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays-Fridays from 1 to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit cobbcounty.org/library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.