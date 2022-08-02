After having to cancel twice due to uncooperative weather, the non-profit Sober Streets Inc. finally held their golf tournament on Aug. 1 at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw.
The tournament, which was presented by Superior Plumbing, raised almost $29,000 in support of the Cobb County DUI Court treatment program.
Sober Streets is a 501(c)(3) that was founded to financially support Cobb County DUI Court and its participants. DUI Court monitors repeat impaired driving offenders as they undergo intensive counseling and close probation supervision. The program, which aims to reduce recidivism, currently has 67 participants and boasts a retention rate of 87% and a success rate of 90% after graduation.
The golf tournament raised enough money for Sober Streets to award need- and merit-based scholarships to 25 participants who are struggling to pay their court fees and to purchase 12 step recovery books, workbooks and journals for all the participants who need them.
Lee Cunningham, president of Sober Streets, presented Bob Pierce with an award for “The Most Valuable Board Member” for his service work on the golf tournament.
Gold sponsors were 1885 Grill, A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds, A 2nd Chance Monitoring, Atlanta Beverage Company, Cobb EMC, PGA Tour Superstore Kennesaw and Twin Peaks.
