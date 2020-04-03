In Cobb County, we are all about soaking in quality time with family and friends.
While we are unable to participate in large gatherings, there are still plenty of socially-responsible activities you can enjoy right here in the Atlanta metro area or even from your home while practicing social distancing.
Check out a list of things to do at https://travelcobb.org/sweet-things-to-do-while-social-distancing.
Cobb County has been the backdrop for blockbuster movies, independent films and everything in between. Our list of sweet films to stream while social distancing will provide hours of entertainment.
Check out the list at https://travelcobb.org/sweet-films-to-stream-while-social-distancing.
From The Black Crowes to Travis Tritt, Cobb County boasts quite a few well-known musicians, spanning across all genres. Discover them all when you jam out to Cobb’s Spotify playlist while you work from home.
Check out the playlist at https://open.spotify.com/playlist/7iPSM2igwvtyIIONuJYsBr.
