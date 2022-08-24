Therapyland, a special needs center for children, recently opened its doors in Kennesaw offering a wide array of unique therapies designed to help its clientele succeed.
Thane Brooks, CEO of Therapyland, opened his first location in Alpharetta in 2015. The Kennesaw facility at 3330 Chastain Meadows Parkway is the third location and opened in late July. It offers a sensory room with light shows and virtual floor games, a practice grocery store with shopping carts, an imagination room filled with colorful toys and a gym with a rock wall and trampolines. Each station is created to teach specific life skills in a fun, low-risk environment.
Therapyland began as a personal commitment for Brooks when his daughter was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder at the age of two, he said. After driving her to various therapies, the disconnect of her care began to take a toll on him and his wife.
“What transpired was that my daughter was having to go from place to place for different kinds of therapies,” he said. “And they were never, ever able to cross between disciplines – which can set a child back.”
With the importance of consistent treatment in mind, Vice President Susie Eckhart said Therapyland’s motto is to be, “the gold standard in collaboration.”
Therapyland offers services such as food therapy, physical therapy, applied behavioral therapy and many more options at a single location, eliminating travel for parents and bringing consistency for the children. Moreover, this allows therapists and staff members to collaborate across disciplines to fine-tune a child's care plans for Autism, communication disorders, and other developmental disabilities.
Eckhart gave an example of speech therapists communicating with other staff members to practice certain words during their sessions; meanwhile, occupational therapists would inform the rest of the team of a child’s sensory issues.
Lindsay Woodard has been taking her daughter to Therapyland for six years, since she was 18 months old. Woodard said Therapyland’s close-knit care improved the quality of life for her daughter, now age 7.
“It's all encompassing,” Woodard stated. “(My daughter) has been happier, she has come so far with normal everyday tasks like getting dressed or going to the bathroom. Therapyland has changed our life.”
The Vice President of ABA Therapy Sandi Rivers added that the collaboration stretches beyond the staff to parents. The company holds parent training classes to create consistency between children’s therapy and household behaviors.
In September of this year, Brooks is opening another venture — Bright Path Academy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit school that provides specialized learning for mid- to high-level non-verbal students. Classrooms will have a low teacher-to-student ratio of 1:1 up to 1:3, and it strays from common core learning standards and instead tailors learning to a student’s unique needs, Brooks said.
He added the goal of Bright Path is to, “Be able to find an environment they can work in, earn in and thrive. I mean there’s no reason they can’t succeed in life – just differently.”
For more information, logon to therapyland.net or brightpathacademy.org.
