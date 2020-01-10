Marietta's New Theatre in the Square, 11 Whitlock Avenue NW in Marietta, will have Stepp Stewart’s Motown Motor City Revue.
The tribute show featuring music from the 60s and 70s, beautiful costumes, amazing voices and precision moves.
Showtimes are Feb. 7-8, 8 p.m.; Feb. 9, 2:30 p.m.; Feb. 12, 11:30 a.m.; Feb. 14-15, 8 p.m.; Feb. 16, 2:30 p.m.; Feb. 21-22, 8 p.m.; and Feb. 23, 2:30 p.m. Cost is $20-$35.
For more information, visit www.theatreinthesquare.net.
