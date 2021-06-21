Does your child love theater, but being on stage isn't his or her thing?
The Mable House Art Center's technical theater camp will help participants understand all aspects of theater. Children will learn the technical aspects of lighting, costume design and props.
The camp will be held June 21-25, June 28-July 2 and July 12-16. The camp for ages 12-17 will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the camp for ages 7-11 will be held from 1 to 4:30 p.m.
The Mable House is located at 5239 Floyd Road in Mableton.
For more information or to register, visit mablehouse.org or call 770-819-3285.
