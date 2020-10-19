World of Illumination, the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, is breaking ground on its brand-new Atlanta-area holiday theme park called Candy Rush at Six Flags White Water in Marietta.
This Christmas and candy-themed attraction features millions of lights that are fully synchronized to popular holiday music.
In addition to the RGB LED lights, which are customizable to up to 16 million different shades of color, World of Illumination’s Candy Rush also showcases hundreds of animated displays. One such display is a 40-foot tall trio of candy canes. When completed, it will be the largest candy-cane structure in the world.
Candy Rush also will showcase a 500-foot long tunnel that doubles as Santa’s magic portal, a gingerbread village, sugar plum fairies and lit-up treats as
World of Illumination’s Candy Rush opens on Nov. 13 and runs through Jan. 3. It will be open nightly from 6 to 10 p.m. seven days a week, including holidays.
Ticket prices start at $35 plus applicable taxes and fees per vehicle on weeknights and $45 plus taxes and fees per car on weekends and holidays. Tickets are available at https://tickets.worldofillumination.com. A portion of proceeds benefits the Make-A-Wish Georgia Foundation.
For more information, visit www.worldofillumination.com.
