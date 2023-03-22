0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(1) comment

1270
gee whiz

Business Casual what over at the rodeo park? That park that's not actually anywhere near the baseball stadium? What on Earth is this story supposed to be about? It doesn't make very much sense unless people be bull riding in suits that aren't clown suits like circus clowns, but are instead clown suits like the ray cyst cubicle dwellers wear in Dilbertland

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription