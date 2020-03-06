Military historian Jonathan W. Jordan and his daughter, Emily Anne Jordan, will present a program on their new book, "The War Queens" on March 13 at 3:30 p.m. at the Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta.
"The War Queens: Extraordinary Women Who Ruled the Battlefield" spans centuries of women leaders. The book’s portraits of female leaders describe women equal and superior to men in their bloodthirstiness in war.
The book talk is free. The book will be available for purchase and author signings.
Jon Jordan, a resident of East Cobb, is a King & Spalding attorney and a Cobb County Library trustee. The award-winning author is a regular book critic for The Wall Street Journal and the author of articles in MHQ: The Quarterly Journal of Military History, World War II History and other magazines. He has appeared in military documentaries and several media interviews.
A debut author, Emily Jordan is a women’s history researcher and nursing student at the University of Kentucky, where she writes on women’s leadership and researches America’s opioid epidemic.
For more information, visit www.cobbcat.org or call 770-509-2711.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.