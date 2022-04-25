For Amy Morales, the April Fun Run at Fair Oaks Elementary School in Marietta was more than just a community service project – it was a homecoming.
Morales, a Walker senior bound for the University of Georgia’s Honors College this fall, attended Fair Oaks in fifth grade before coming to Walker in the sixth grade. Her brother Victor, now a sophomore at Walker, also attended Fair Oaks.
“It’s amazing, coming back here and seeing Walker support a community that really needs it,” Morales said. “I know if I were here and saw all these high-schoolers making connections and being encouraging, I would be over the moon. I was one of them years ago.”
Morales is part of a student group at Walker, headed by Dr. Cindy Schafer, that has developed a partnership with Fair Oaks this school year. Walker students visit the Title 1 elementary school to read with students, work through math problems and build camaraderie.
During the school’s Fun Run, which raised over $8,600 for playground improvements, Walker students showed their support by running laps arm-in-arm with Fair Oaks students.
“One of the biggest issues we have always had with community service is finding opportunities where the kids can actually do something and not just give money,” said Schafer. “We want them to get something out of it.”
Schafer had the idea to partner with Fair Oaks while at lunch with another teacher who was telling her about a local school with a dynamic new principal and a high number of single-mother households and immigrant students.
“I thought there must be something one of our clubs could do to help. Right then, Amy walked by and I asked her if she would be interested in helping me put something together for Fair Oaks,” said Schafer. “She said – I went to fifth grade there!”
Soon after, Schafer met with Fair Oaks’ principal, members of the Walker administrative team and her new Fair Oaks Advisory Board of 13 juniors to put together a plan. Excitement around the partnership grew fast.
Students raised money to purchase diapers for Fair Oaks’ food pantry and Walker’s Office of Community Life matched their funds. They also collected feminine hygiene products for families at the school. Several times this year, as many as 30 Walker students at a time have gone to Fair Oaks to get to know the students there.
Other plans are in the works including a STEM experiment for third graders and a group of AP Spanish students who will read books to the school’s ESL learners. For the Fun Run, 21 students from Schafer’s G-Block came to join in on the fun.
Schafer hopes to see even more collaboration in the future.
“It’s really very special to come to a school like this,” said Ava Nesmith, a junior at Walker and president of the Fair Oaks Advisory Board. “Walker is a very privileged place and being at Fair Oaks is kind-of like an awakening. All the students here are so grateful. Even when we come with nothing, they are still grateful. By coming here and showing our support, it makes a huge difference for the school.”
Fair Oaks Principal Cathie Seibert agrees.
“This has been such a huge thing for our school and great for the Walker kids as well. It gets them outside of their comfort zone to serve and support their community. We’re a school that doesn’t have room moms or a PTA and as young as they are, these students make one of the biggest contributions to our school,” Seibert said. “It makes all the difference when students feel those wraparound services and know that people are invested in them and that they are just as valuable as everyone else.”
Fair Oaks students aren’t the only ones feeling the love.
“They give me a sense of indescribable joy that I can’t get anywhere else. I used to be one of them and I know their life isn’t easy – especially in the community they live in,” said Morales, whose fifth-grade Target teacher at Fair Oaks – Elizabeth Dunlap – is also a Walker alumnus.
“We’re right in their backyard and there is so much we can do. We give things to them, but they give back to us, too.”
