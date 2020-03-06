The 4th annual Marietta Shamrock Shuffle 5K Walk/Run will be March 14 at 9 a.m. on Marietta Square at 75 East Park Square in Marietta.
The race is a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier. There will be a welcome and warm-up at 8 a.m.
Pre-registration is available at www.MariettaShamrockShuffle.com through Sunday for just $35. Onsite registration will be available starting at 7:30 a.m. on race day and at Packet Pick-up on March 13 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Hugh L. Grogan Jr. Community Center, 510 Lawrence Street in Marietta.
The goal is to raise $60,000 to support the Marietta Police Athletic League's youth sports and recreation programs.
For more information, visit www.MariettaPAL.org.
