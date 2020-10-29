The Superior Plumbing Taste of Kennesaw will be Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Kennesaw.
Participants can sample over 30 local restaurants from the Kennesaw and Cobb County area. The Carrabba's Italian Grill Beer Garden will feature live music, beer and a venue to watch football on TV during the event.
The Main Street entertainment stage will have local entertainment all day and culminate with a concert at 6 p.m. There will be a wide variety of children's activities from a Quad Bungee, Rockwall, inflatable slides, bounces and a trackless train.
Parking will be available throughout the downtown area as well as Adams Park and First Baptist Church of Kennesaw. A handicap parking lot will be in the Depot parking lot.
The event will benefit five local charities. Admission is free, but food samples cost $1-$4 each.
For more information, call JRM Management at 770-423-1330 or jonathanjenkins@jrmmanagement.com.
