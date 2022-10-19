The Superior Plumbing Taste of Kennesaw will be Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2829 Cherokee Street in downtown Kennesaw.
The event, presented by Kennesaw Business Association and the City of Kennesaw and produced by JRM Management Services, will feature samples of over 20 local restaurants from the Kennesaw and Cobb County area.
Participants can grab an adult beverage from the Trackside Grill Beer Garden and sample food from restaurants including Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Copelands, Governor’s Gun Club, Bernie’s, Williamson Brothers BBQ, Viva Chicken, 1885 Grill and Birdie’s Wings.
The Main Street entertainment stage will have music and local entertainment all day. There will be a wide variety of children’s activities including a rock wall, inflatable slides and bounces. Participants can stroll the Georgia Grown Member Village and discover fresh and unique finds.
The event will benefit five local charities: Shop with a Mustang, Shop with a Warrior, Shop with a Longhorn, the Jerry Worthan Community Christmas Fund and the Tommy Nobis Center.
Admission is free. Food samples cost between $1-$5 each.
Parking will be available throughout the downtown area as well as Adams Park and First Baptist Church of Kennesaw. Handicap parking will be in the Depot parking lot.
