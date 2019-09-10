The Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History, 2829 Cherokee Street in Kennesaw, will open its doors free of charge to all Museum Day ticket holders on Sept. 21 as part of Smithsonian magazine’s 15th annual Museum Day.
The event is a national celebration where participating museums emulate the free admission policy at the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington D.C.-based museums. Over 450,000 tickets were downloaded for last year’s event.
This year, Museum Day will celebrate the Smithsonian Year of Music, an institution-wide initiative celebrating the Smithsonian’s vast musical collections and resources through 365 days of music-related programming.
The Southern Museum will be exploring music from the time of the Civil War with special performances and hands-on activities for visitors of all ages. These include a fife and drum performance, library story time, Civil War music exploration and DIY instrument crafts. Children can make their own music and play along.
The Civil War music exploration and build-an-instrument craft will be 1 to 4 p.m. Fife and Drum performances are scheduled for 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.
Museum Day tickets are available for download at Smithsonian.com/museumday.
Visitors who present a Museum Day ticket will gain free entrance for two at participating venues on Sept. 21. One ticket is permitted per email address.
A list of all participating museums can be found at Smithsonian.com/museumday/search.
