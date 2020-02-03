The numbers say a lot.
More than 161,000 meals served. More than 6,900 children and teens enriched through character-building programming. More than 147,000 nights of shelter provided.
But what those numbers don’t tell are the stories of the real people who, at some point in their lives, sought assistance from The Salvation Army. In 2018, The Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta provided assistance to more than 45,000 individuals.
To mark its 130th year of service in metro Atlanta, The Salvation Army has launched a campaign to collect 130 stories from individuals whose lives were impacted by the organization. The project is called “130 Years of Impact.”
To read these stories, follow The Salvation Army on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Linkedin.
Residents that have a story that they would like to share, can visit http://www.salvationarmyatlanta.org/130years/.
