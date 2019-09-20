The Salvation Army of Cobb & Douglas County, 202 Waterman Street SE in Marietta, will begin registration for their annual Angel Tree program.
Each year, thousands of families throughout metro Atlanta aren’t able to provide Christmas gifts for their children. The Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree program pairs needy children with donors who shop for them at Christmas.
Registrations will be Sept. 30 to Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 7-11 is for seniors and by appointment only.
Parents who wish to register their children for Angel Tree must apply in person. Participants need to bring a valid photo I.D., proof of residence, proof of need or proof of monthly expenses and all income sources. Children are not allowed during registration.
For more information, visit salvationarmyatlanta.org.
