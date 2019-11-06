The Rotary Club of Marietta rolled out its 100th Anniversary Literacy Gift to the community with its Gin & Phonics themed kick-off at Kouzina Kristos on Nov. 4.
RCoM recently celebrated its 100th Centennial Anniversary with a Diamond Jubilee Gala on Oct. 19.
Club president Christopher Bethel welcomed everyone in attendance and recognized special guest presenters including Candice Saunders, president and CEO of WellStar Health System; Dr. Avril Beckford, WellStar chief pediatrics officer; and Dr. Grant Rivera, Marietta City Schools superintendent.
Through the leadership of president-elect Mary Ansley Southerland, RCoM was awarded a $10,000 District Grant through Rotary International.
RCoM has partnered with WellStar Health Systems and will provide literacy packets and a book to the parents of every child born at Kennestone Hospital over the next year. This is estimated to be between 5,500 6,000 babies.
This is also a joint project with the Rotary Clubs of Smyrna and Atlanta-Brasil.
The logo for the centennial gift, a “Legacy of Love and Learning, A community Literacy Initiative” and created by Southerland, was revealed.
Saunders, Beckford and Rivera spoke about the importance of this project and how it helps address the missing link of reading to children in-utero and immediately upon birth.
Beckford said that data shows reading to an infant is critical in the child’s development and correlates with overall wellbeing. Children who are read to regularly from infancy to age four generally have less anxiety, are healthier and are exposed to 30 million more words than children who are not read to. It also helps the child bond with the parents, which in turn has a direct impact on the overall health of the child.
Beckford also shared a story about a construction worker whose infant child was in respiratory distress, but the infant’s health immediately improved by the father holding and reading to his son while medicine was being administered.
Rivera described how this project will impact childrens’ lives by starting them on their path to becoming life-long learners. On behalf of WellStar, Saunders expressed how thankful she was to be part of this literacy project with community partners like Rotary and the significant impact it will have on the community.
