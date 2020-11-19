The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area, will have its surface lot transformed into a pop-up drive-in movie theatre for five nights in December.
The drive-in experience will feature a filmed version of Atlanta Ballet’s newest production of The Nutcracker from Dec. 2-6. Participants will be able to pre-order special Nutcracker-themed concessions and gift items.
The Center's roundabout will be converted into a festive marketplace, featuring tents for concessions and an on-site souvenir boutique. Masks will be required, and the area will be monitored by designated “Social Distance Ambassadors” to keep participants safe and six feet apart.
General admission tickets are $100 per car, with premium front-row parking at $150. Spaces are limited.
For more information, visit https://www.cobbenergycentre.com/events/detail/the-nutcracker-drive-in-movie-experience.
