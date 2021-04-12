The National Center for Learning Disabilities (NCLD) has opened a new scholarship to support students who are struggling during this pandemic.
NCLD will award twelve $1,500 scholarships to young adults with learning disabilities and attention issues who have experienced significant disruptions in their post-high school education. NCLD defines a significant disruption as:
- A change of enrollment, from one school to another, due to COVID-19.
- A change of financial aid/status as a result of COVID-19.
- A change in credit load that impacts one's financial aid and/or expected completion date.
- A loss of an internship or career opportunity as a result of COVID-19.
The scholarship application is now open and will close on June 15.
For more information, visit https://ncld.org/what-we-do/scholarships/covid-19-impact-scholarship/.
