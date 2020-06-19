Beginning Saturday, Eastern National will be selling convenience items at the top of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park.
Items for sale will include bottled water, Powerade, snacks including ice cream, caps, T-shirts and sunscreen. The sales trailer will be in operation seven days/week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the Visitor Center reopens.
As the Mountain Road is presently closed, the sales trailer will be accessible to those on foot.
Eastern National also operates a full-time bookstore/gift shop inside the park’s Visitor Center, which is currently closed due to safety concerns during COVID-19.
Eastern National is a not-for-profit cooperating association with Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park.
For more information, visit www.nps.gov/kemo or call 770-427-4686.
