Smyrna’s Village Green will be transformed into a fantasy playground on Sept. 21 as a fire breathing dragon joins fire performers, aerial performers, fortune tellers and over 30 artists at the Midsummer Night Faire.
The event, from 6 to 10 p.m., will be on the public greenspace at 200 Village Green Circle SE in Smyrna. There will also be food trucks, palm readings, tarot readings and a dragon lighting with Sangbu the Dragon.
Addled Muse Fire Theater will perform two 15-minute shows featuring an original written narrative, musical score, choreography, fire and aerial acts, puppetry, and other surprises. There will also be a performance showcase and a fire spinning show. Stage performances will begin at 7:15 p.m.
Participants can browse the works of some of the area’s finest artists, who went through a competitive process to earn their spaces in this prestigious show.
Admission is $5 for adults and teens. Children are free.
For more information, visit https://indieartsalliance.com/.
