The Marietta Visitors Bureau and Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society have decided to transition this year’s Marietta Pilgrimage Christmas Home Tour to a self-guided walking tour.
The tour, featuring historic homes located in the Church-Cherokee Historic District, can be enjoyed any time in December. From Dec. 4-18, participants can cast their votes for the homes they think have the “Best Traditional Decor,” “Most Over-The-Top Decor,” and “Best Light Display.”
Each Marietta Pilgrimage Walking Tour Book will include a walking tour map, photos and information about the participating homes, as well as a scavenger hunt. The booklet will also include discounts and coupons from local Marietta restaurants and merchants.
Tour books can be purchased for $25 at the Marietta Welcome Center or the William Root House beginning Nov. 28. Proceeds from sales of the booklet will benefit the Marietta Visitors Bureau and Cobb Landmarks.
For more information, visit http://www.mariettapilgrimage.com/.
