The 33rd annual Marietta Pilgrimage Christmas Home Tour will be Saturday and Sunday.
The tour highlights private homes in the newest tour location, the Forest Hills Historic District.
Home tours begin on Saturday with a Day Tour from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and a Candlelight Tour featuring four of the tour homes from 7 to 9:30 p.m. The Day Tour resumes on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be shuttle service provided.
The Marietta Pilgrimage Christmas Home Tour is powered by over 300 volunteers.
Each house is staffed with docents who provide visitors with commentary on the homes of the tour. Volunteer docents will be given literature about the home to allow them to become knowledgeable about the house’s history.
All volunteers will receive one complimentary ticket per shift worked for admission into all six homes during Day Tour hours. Volunteers must be 16 or older and can sign up online to volunteer as a house docent.
The Marietta Pilgrimage Christmas Home Tour consistently receives recognition in the Southeast Tourism Society’s “Top Twenty Events in the Southeast” and a spot in the “Top 100 Events in North America” by the American Bus Association.
The Marietta Visitors Bureau and Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society organize the tour.
For more information, visit marietttapilgrimage.com or call 770-429-1115.
