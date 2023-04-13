The Lutzie 43 Foundation announced the addition of Dave Edmondson and Blake Poole to the foundation’s board of directors.
Both Edmondson and Poole bring years of knowledge and experience that will help the foundation continue to grow.
The Lutzie 43 Foundation was founded in 2014 after former-Auburn football player, Philip Lutzenkirchen, lost his life as a passenger in a distracted, impaired and unsafe driving crash. Lassiter High School in Marietta memorialized Lutzenkirchen by naming the football field “Lutzie 43 Field.” Since then the foundation has been on a mission to end distracted, impaired and unsafe driving through the foundation’s 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative.
The two newest additions to the board of directors will use their expertise to share the 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative with drivers across the country.
Poole has known the Lutzenkirchen name since 2009 when he played alongside Philip at Auburn University. He currently serves as the Field Representative for Gov. Kemp.
Edmondson became familiar with the Lutzie 43 Foundation when J&M Tank Lines Inc. partnered with the foundation to launch the first Safe Driving Summit in the fall of 2022. His position as the Vice President of Safety and Compliance at J&M makes Edmondson a safety professional in the transportation industry. His expertise will help grow the 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative to trucking companies across the country.
