The Loft, located upstairs at 120 South Park Square, Suite 207 in Marietta, will have a new exhibition featuring artworks by resident artist Leigh Ann Culver on Sept. 6 from 5 to 9 p.m. during the Marietta Square Art Walk.
Participants can enjoy works from over 20 resident artists of The Loft alongside this free exhibition, which will hang Sept. 6-28.
Born and raised in the South, the dark history and unique culture of Southern life both haunt and inspire Culver. Her curiosity towards moments of struggle, pain, triumph and beauty as forces that unify human beings led her to explore and elevate people through portraiture. From homeless veterans to historical underdogs, she chooses subjects from the fringes of the familiar. Using life-like detail and scale, Culver creates charcoal and mixed media drawings of people with untold stories.
She recently completed her first large scale public art installation in downtown Marietta, a mural titled "Interwoven," where the artist tells the story of the Civil War from women’s point of view. While not meant to be specific people, the inspiration for the two women comes from images from the time period. Interwoven represents the hardships shared by two communities.
For more information, call 770-628-2250 or visit loftmarietta.com.
