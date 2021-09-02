The Loft, 120 South Park Square, Suite 207 in Marietta, will debut on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. a new exhibition, INTUITION, as part of Marietta Square's First Friday Art Walk.
Participants can also enjoy the show online with a virtual walkthrough at loftmarietta.com/current-show.
