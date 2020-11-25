The Loft, Marietta, 120 S. Park Square NE, in Marietta, will debut a new exhibition, "REFLECTION," on Dec. 4 from 5 to 9 p.m.
In person viewing is limited, masks are required and reservations are encouraged.
RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/show-opening-reflection-at-the-loft-tickets-129172673945 to secure a time slot. Private showings of the exhibition are available throughout the month by appointment. The Loft is also open to the public Thursdays through Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. Email stokes@loftmarietta.com to make an appointment.
Participants can do a virtual walkthrough on Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. at loftmarietta.com/current-show and onlineartwalk.com.
Located upstairs on the historic Marietta Square, The Loft represents emerging and established contemporary fine artists in over 2,000 square feet of gallery and event space.
For more information, call 770-628-2250.
