The Loft, 120 South Park Square, Suite 207 in Marietta, announced that it is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a weekend-long celebration.
The weekend begins with a new exhibition during the popular Marietta Square First Friday Art Walk on Aug. 2 from 5 to 9 p.m. Particiapnts can meet The Loft’s local resident artists, view new artworks and enjoy live music.
There will be an open house on Aug. 3-4 with an opportunity to meet local artists throughout the day. The gallery will be open on Aug. 3 until 8 p.m. with a champagne toast at 7 p.m. The open house will continue on Aug. 4 from noon to 4.
The exhibition will be on view at The Loft through Aug. 25.
The Loft showcases 25 artists in over 2,000 square feet of gallery and event space.
For more information, contact the gallery at 770-628-2250 or visit loftmarietta.com.
